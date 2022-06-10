Pakistan and militants changing Kashmir strategy: Experts

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Cautioning that the recent targeted killings in Kashmir show a change in strategy by Pakistan and militants, security experts have sought measures including strengthening of the intelligence network. Security expert and former J&K police chief Kuldip Khoda told this newspaper that targeted killings by militants is a cause of concern.

Khoda said Pakistan and militants have changed their strategy as militants were getting killed in encounters and unable to carry out major attacks on security forces. “Militants are now resorting to target killings. They are choosing soft targets, including minority community members, off-duty police personnel and pro-India elements, as they could not hit high security targets,” he said, adding that India can’t allow targeted killings to go on as it creates a sense of insecurity among the people.

On the claim of the police that “hybrid militants” are involved in these attacks, Khoda said, “I differ. It is a very organised thing and directions have come from Pakistan. There has been proper planning as they are sending supplies of small arms. It is part of a strategy. Militants involved in the killings are part of a network and are being brainwashed. Intelligence agencies will have to strengthen their network to identify the modules involved in the targeted killings.”

Another former J&K police chief S P Vaid said ISI has hired youths who are not listed militants and not on the radar of security forces. Militants, he said, are resorting to target killings to counter the setbacks suffered during ‘Operation All Out’ during which over thousand militants have been killed. “The targeted killings are to counter the government narrative that normalcy has been restored, Pandits will be resettled, industries will be set up, tourist inflow and installation of grassroots-level democracy. Militants want to derail it,” he said. Vaid said police will have to work hard and improve their intelligence network. “Besides, they need to have good relations with common people,” he added.