PM Modi meets his former school teacher during Gujarat visit

"Though it was a short meeting, I do not have words to describe how I felt. His respect and feelings for me have not changed all these years," Nayak told reporters.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAVSARI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a one-day visit to Gujarat, met his former school teacher in Navsari town on Friday.

After arriving here to inaugurate Nirali Multi-speciality Hospital, Modi spent some time with his former teacher from Vadnagar, Jagdish Nayak. A photo of their meeting on the hospital premises went viral on social media.

Nayak (88), who now lives at Vyara in Tapi district and shuns publicity, taught Modi when the latter lived with his family in Vadnagar town of Mehsana district.

"Though it was a short meeting, I do not have words to describe how I felt. His respect and feelings for me have not changed all these years," Nayak told reporters at his residence in Vyara later. His grandson Parth Nayak told reporters that he called the PMO as his grandfather wanted to meet the PM.

"My grandfather wanted to meet Modi ji during his Navsari visit, so I called the PMO yesterday and sought an appointment. To my surprise, the PM called me back and talked with us. He is so humble and down to earth. I also met him today and learnt so many things from him," Parth said.

