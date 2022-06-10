Prophet remark fallout: Don't go to TV debates, Muslim personal law board tells Islamic scholars

By Online Desk

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday appealed to Muslim scholars and Ulemas (Maulvis) not to participate in TV channel debates.

“By participating in programs, they are not able to do any service to Islam and Muslims, but indirectly insult and ridicule Islam and Muslims,” the Muslim body said in an advisory.

AIMPLB said that the Muslim Scholars and Ulemas should boycott those channels whose only objective is to ridicule Islam and Muslims. "If we boycott their programmes, not only their TRPs will fall but they will also miserably fail in their objectives," AIMPLB said.

The Muslim body added that participation in the TV debates does not serve Islam and Muslims. Rather, it indirectly insults and ridicules the sect.

“The purpose of these programme is never to reach a conclusion through constructive debate. They invite a Muslim scholar only to prove their ‘fairness’ and our scholars and ulemas fall prey to their conspiracies,” the board said.

