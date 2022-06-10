STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prophet remarks row: Complaint in Bihar court against BJP's Nupur Sharma, others

The petition was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court by social activist M Raju Naiyer who has also named as a co-accused religious leader Swami Yati Narsinghanand.

Published: 10th June 2022 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard during curfew, amid communal tension over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, at Bhaderwah in Doda district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: A complaint was on Friday filed at a court here against suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal who were in news for their derogatory statements against Prophet Mohammad.

The petition was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court by social activist M Raju Naiyer who has also named as a co-accused religious leader Swami Yati Narsinghanand whose similar incendiary statement has gone viral on the social media.

In the petition, filed through Naiyer's advocate Manoj Singh, it has been alleged that the statements of Sharma, Jindal and Narsinghanand could trigger communal violence.

The petition, which seeks action against the accused under several IPC sections, is likely to be taken up for hearing on June 21.

Sharma who made an objectionable statement about the Prophet during a TV debate on the Gyanvapi controversy, and Jindal, who posted a derogatory remark on his Twitter handle, were suspended by the party after many Islamic countries raised objections to their utterances.

Both have been booked by the police in places like Delhi and Mumbai.

Narsinghanand, not formally associated with the party but known to be sympathetic towards the Sangh Parivar ideology, was arrested earlier this year for making offensive remarks against Muslims and women at a public function.

He has also been named in an FIR lodged at Delhi in connection with the objectionable remarks about the Prophet.

