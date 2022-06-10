STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Protests over Prophet remarks: West Bengal governor summons chief secretary, seeks explanation

While appealing for peace, Jagdeep Dhankhar sought an urgent personal update from chief secretary HK Dwivedi on the steps initiated to restore law and order.

Published: 10th June 2022 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday asked chief secretary HK Dwivedi to come to Raj Bhavan within 10 pm on Friday and update him about the steps initiated to restore law and order following violent demonstrations staged by the people of a minority community in Howrah district on the second consecutive day protesting the hate-speech of two BJP leaders referring to Islam and the Prophet which triggered diplomatic outrage from Gulf countries. The protesters blocked the National Highway for six hours on Friday, set a number of vehicles ablaze and squatted on railway tracks.

The protesters blocked the arterial thoroughfare for 11 hours on Thursday.

‘’While appealing for peace, WB Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought urgent personal update from CS by 10 pm today over worsening law & order situation in state since yesterday. Expect CM Smt. Mamata Banerjee to sternly warn law violators –they will not be spared,’’ Dhankhar tweeted.  

In his letter to the state government, the constitutional head of the state said Dwivedi has been called upon to initiate all possible steps to bring about restoration of law and order as also peace. ‘’After June 9, 2022, blockade of NH-116 for 11 hours it was expected that the administration would be in an overdrive to take preventive and precautionary measures which unfortunately are not reflected on the ground. Vigilants steps were required to be taken in the wake of the Imam Association of Bengal circulating a video clip raising protest and its president urging demonstrations after Friday’s namaaz session,’’ he wrote in the letter.   

The south-eastern railways authorities had to cancel five long-distance trains because of the blockade on railway tracks. The agitators torched four vehicles on the NH at Uluberia and Dhulagarh.

On Thursday, the Bengal CM condemned hate speech and demanded immediate arrests of the saffron camp functionaries for their ‘’atrocious’’ remarks. ‘’I strongly seek that the accused leaders of BJP be arrested immediately so that the unity of the country is not disturbed and people at large do not face mental agony,’’ Mamata tweeted. On the micro-blogging platform, she appealed for peace.

Following the diplomatic outrage in the overseas, the BJP on Sunday cracked down on two of its leaders and suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal over their comments and issued a statement asserting that it ‘’respects all religions’’ and ‘’strongly denounces insults of any religious personality’’. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi Bengal CM Nupur Sharma
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp