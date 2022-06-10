Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hints his son may not step into his shoes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Eight days after BJP national president JP Nadda said that party workers will get precedence over kin of present and former lawmakers in allocation of election tickets, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday batted for the one family one politician policy.

In his home city Gwalior on two days tour, Scindia told journalists that his family has religiously followed the norm of just one member from the family being active in politics. “One member from a family in active politics should be sufficient. My family has been following the principle religiously since last three-four decades. If this principle is followed strictly by all, not just a few, but all worthy people will get their rightful chance in politics,” Scindia maintained.

Scindia’s clear message of following one family one politician policy was enough to put to rest all speculations about his son Mahanaryaman Jyotiraditya Scindia’s possible entry into politics. A couple of months back, Mahanaryaman was elected the vice-president of Gwalior District Cricket Association.

Jyotiraditya’s stance also seemed to be a dig at seasoned Congress politicians in MP.