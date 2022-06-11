STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 Congress MLAs to fight MP mayor polls next month

Out of the 16 mayoral posts going to polls, the grand old party has finalised candidates for 15.

Published: 11th June 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The upcoming mayoral elections in Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness pitched battles as opposition Congress has fielded its three sitting MLAs in the fray. The elections will be held on July 6 and 13.

While first-time MLA from Indore-I Sanjay Shukla has been named the party’s Mayor candidate for Indore city, sitting MLA from Tarana (SC) seat Mahesh Parmar has been finalised as the candidate from adjoining Ujjain. Another first-time legislator Siddharth Kushwah has been fielded in Satna.

Out of the 16 mayoral posts going to polls, the grand old party has finalised candidates for 15. While the Congress has declared candidates for 15 mayor posts,  the ruling BJP has constituted panels for deciding names of candidates. In 2014, the BJP had made a clean sweep, winning all 16 municipal corporations.

