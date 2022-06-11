Army chief visits LAC along Himachal, Uttarakhand

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Army chief Gen. Manoj Pande on Friday began his three-day forward area visit to the Line of Actual Control along Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He is accompanied by Army Commander, Central Command and GOC, Uttar Bharat Area.

“During visits to the forward posts, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is being briefed by local commanders about the prevailing situation along the borders. Taking a first-hand assessment of the operational preparedness in forward areas, the Army Chief is scheduled to witness the high-altitude operational capabilities of deployed formations, including mountaineering skills and long-range patrolling,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

The COAS is also reviewing the ongoing infrastructure and development work and the Army-citizen connection in the forward areas. While interacting with the Commanders during his visit, the Army Chief emphasised upon the need for alertness along the borders. He expressed his satisfaction on the “rapid improvement of defensive posture and operational readiness of formations,” the statement added.