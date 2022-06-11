STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal BJP MLA makes demand for separate state, day after Nadda advice against it

The BJP state leadership hastily distanced itself from Bishnu Prasad Sharma's comments, asserting that the party is not in favour of West Bengal's division.

Published: 11th June 2022 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Notwithstanding BJP national president J P Nadda's advice to party leaders to refrain from commenting on the division of West Bengal, its Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma Friday reiterated his demand for separation of Darjeeling hills from the state.

Facing flak from the ruling TMC over repeated demands of the division of West Bengal by a section of BJP legislators, its national president J P Nadda had Thursday urged party leaders to refrain from speaking on the issue.

"The place from where I come has been deprived since Independence. Hence, I want its separation from Bengal. Yesterday also, I had said the same thing, and I would continue to say it," Sharma said.

The BJP state leadership hastily distanced itself from Sharma's comments, asserting that the party is not in favour of West Bengal's division.

"We don't want division of the state, but we feel there is a need for the development of the North Bengal region," BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Sharma had on Thursday stoked the demand for bifurcation of West Bengal.

Last year, too, he had written to Nadda over the issue, asking the party leadership to honour its promise of a permanent political solution to the Gorkhaland statehood demand.

BJP's Alipurduar MP John Barla and legislators of Matigara-Naxalbari and Dabgram-Phulbari seats have also demanded that a union territory be carved out of the North Bengal district.

The Trinamool Congress, however, has accused the BJP of trying to fan separatism in the state.

"Our chief minister has clearly said there will be no division of West Bengal. We will never allow partition of the state," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bishnu Prasad Sharma BJP J P Nadda Trinamool
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp