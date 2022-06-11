STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP downplays JD-U neta’s pitch for ‘President Nitish’

JD-U minister Shravan Kumar kick started the debate by saying Nitish should be made the Presidential candidate as “he has all the abilities to assume the top constitutional post”.

Published: 11th June 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Political weather in Bihar has heated up yet again after a senior JD-U minister made a call for naming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the Presidential candidate. Alliance partner BJP, however, downplayed it.

JD-U minister Shravan Kumar kick-started the debate by saying Nitish should be made the Presidential candidate as “he has all the abilities to assume the top constitutional post”. “Nitish is not in the race for the top post but everybody wants to see him as the President. He will be a better Presidential candidate and will also hold the responsibility well,” he added.

“Nitish ji possesses all qualities to become Rashtrapati,” he asserted. The minister also claimed that Nitish has a “large vision on national and international issues”. “Every Bihari will be happy to have Nitish Kumar as the next President,” he added.

The saffron camp, meanwhile, downplayed the JD-U leader’s statement. “When the presidential candidate would be declared formally, I would react,” firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh told reporters in Muzaffarpur.

In the same vein, senior Bihar BJP minister Ramsurat Kumar said the matter will be settled when the name is announced. “In democratic set-up, everybody has the right to contest elections,” Kumar, state’s revenue minister, said. In the past two occasions, Nitish had sprang surprises during the Presidential elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar JDU BJP JDU BJP
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp