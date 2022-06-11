STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP's Rajya Sabha strength falls from 95 to 92; Congress gains two seats to reach 31

From among the 57 retiring members, the BJP had 25 of its members and the Congress had seven who will retire by next month and new ones will replace them.

Published: 11th June 2022 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP's strength in the crucial upper house of Parliament has fallen from the current 95 to 92 while the number of Congress members has gone up slightly from 29 to 31 after the results of the just-concluded Rajya Sabha elections.

In the biennial elections to the Council of States that which witnessed a keen contest in four states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra on Friday, the BJP won 22 of the 57 vacancies while the Congress won nine seats.

From among the 57 retiring members, the BJP had 25 of its members and the Congress had seven who will retire by next month and new ones will replace them.

Both the BJP and the Congress have banked on new and young faces, some of whom have been nominated by the parties for the first time.

With more strength, the Congress which nominated younger faces is expected to be more aggressive in the coming days in the upper house.

The BJP's strength includes four nominated members who have opted to be with the ruling party.

The BJP will have the support of seven more nominated members.

These seven seats are currently vacant.

The BJP will also have the support of independent Kartikeya Sharma, whom it backed during the just concluded polls in Haryana.

It had also supported independent Subhash Chandra, who has lost from Rajasthan this time.

Chandra's current term ends on August 1.

Among other regional parties, the strength of YSR-Congress which is in power in Andhra Pradesh, has gone up from the current six to nine seats, while that of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is in power in Delhi and Punjab will now have the strength of 10 seats in the upper house.

The strength of other regional parties like DMK, BJD, TRS, JDU, NCP and Shiv Sena also remains the same as their candidates won as many seats as those who retired.

While DMK has 10 members in the Rajya Sabha, BJD has nine, TRS has seven, JDU has five, NCP has four and Shiv Sena has three.

The strength of TMC and CPI-M remains the same with 13 and 5 members respectively.

The AIADMK, which currently has five members in the Council of States will now have four as it won only two while three of its members have retired.

The strength of Samajwadi Party has gone down from the current five to three in the RS, as it has given its seats to independent Kapil Sibal and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary.

RJD with more seats in the assembly will also have one more member now, raising the strength to six from the current five.

The Bahujan Samaj Party will now has only one member in the upper house, down from three currently.

While Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which had only one member current will now have two and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which had two members will not have any member in the Rajya Sabha as all its MPs are retiring.

Some of the prominent names who will return to the Rajya Sabha after their re-election are union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal and P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh (both Congress), Kapil Sibal (Independent), Misa Bharti (RJD), Praful Patel (NCP) and Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena).

Besides, the Congress has brought some new names including Randeep Surjewala and Imran Pratapgarhi, while its leaders Mukul Wasnik, Rajeev Shukla, Ranjeet Ranjan and Pramod Tiwari have earlier been Parliamentarians.

The winners from Uttar Pradesh are Jayant Chaudhary (RLD), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Darshana Singh, Babu Ram Nishad, Mithilesh Kumar, Radha Mohan Dal Agarwal, K Laxman, Laxmikant Bajpai, Surendra Singh Nagar, Sangeeta Yadav (all BJP).

All five candidates from Bihar were elected unopposed - Misa Bharti and Faiyaz Ahmed (RJD), Satish Chandra Dubey and Shambhu Sharan Patel (BJP), and Kheeru Mahto (JDU).

Bharti, the eldest daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, and Dubey shall be enjoying their second consecutive terms.

V Vijayasai Reddy, Beeda Masthan Rao, R Krishnaiah and S Niranjan Reddy of the ruling YSR Congress were also elected unopposed from Andhra Pradesh.

With this win, the strength of the YSRC has now increased to nine in Rajya Sabha, out of 11 from the state, with the TDP and the BJP having one member each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress Rajya Sabha Polls Rajya Sabha Polls 2022 Rajya Sabha Elections Rajya Sabha Elections 2022
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp