Covid cases rise; can’t call it new wave, say experts

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has shown a 100 per cent increase in new Covid infections so far this month, with the test positivity rate (TPR) a vital marker in assessing the spread of an outbreak touching 2.26 on June 9. From June 1 to June 3, the TPR, which indicates the percentage of people who are found to be infected by the virus from those who are being tested – stayed below 1 per cent. But on June 4, it touched 1.03 and steadily climbed to 2.26 on June 9.

Covid-19 cases also rose in these nine days. On June 1, 3,712 cases were recorded, and on Friday, India registered 7,584 new Covid-19 cases – indicating a 100 per cent increase. Twenty-four deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours.

India had reported a gradual rise in Covid-19 cases since mid-May, when genome sequencing detected the presence of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron. Health ministry officials said the spike does not indicate the fourth wave. Dr N. K. Arora, head, Covid-19 working group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, said the rise in infections is “localised.”

According to N C Krishna Prasad, an activist disseminating Covid-related statistics, though the cases are increasing, it cannot be termed as the fourth wave. Dr K. Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India, said the jump suggests a new wave is building. “Factors such as abandonment of Covid protocols, waning of immunity, and emergence of new variants are writing the script for this sequel in the Covid movie,” he said.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman, National Indian Medical Association Covid-19 task force, said this is cyclical, like certain other infections. “Periods of surge will be followed by quiet months,” he said. The highest TPR was recorded on Jan. 24, 2022, when it touched 20.75 per cent. On May 2, 2021, it stood at 19.65.