Hate speech protests flare across country

By Express News Service

Protests against hate speech by BJP functionaries broke out in various parts of the country after Friday’s congregational prayers, but they were largely peaceful, though stray incidents of violence were reported from a few places.

Incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles and carts were reported from Prayagraj, Saharanpur and Ranchi. In Prayagraj, attempts were made to set a police vehicle ablaze. The police fired in the air and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mobs. Agitations and protest marches were held in Delhi, parts of UP, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Kashmir and Jharkhand.

In Delhi, protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid with the people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. An effigy of the BJP leader was also burnt in Okhla. In Uttar Pradesh, protests broke out in several places, including Lucknow. Police said 136 people were arrested from Saharanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Firozabad, Moradabad and Prayagraj.

Clashes broke out in some parts of West Bengal’s Howrah district when the police tried to disperse the agitators who had blocked roads. Internet services have been suspended till June 13. The situation was also tense in Ranchi where 11 police personnel and 12 protesters were injured in clashes near the Hanuman temple.In Jammu and Kashmir, agitations were held in Srinagar, Bhaderwah, and Kishtwar. In Bhaderwah, protesters pelted stones at the police.