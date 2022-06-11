STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Hatemongers should be made an example of': Sachin Pilot on Prophet remarks row

Pilot said the central government was not bothered when people of the country demanded action against the spokesperson, but was prompt in doing so when foreign countries issued denunciations.

Published: 11th June 2022 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Saturday said those who spread hate in society should be made an example of with strict action taken against them.

Reacting to the controversy over remarks of expelled BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad, Pilot said the central government was not bothered when people of the country demanded action against the spokesperson, but was prompt in doing so when foreign countries issued denunciations.

"Action against such persons who try to spread poison in the society, spread hate and create the situation of confrontation should be taken so that an example can be set and such statements do not recur," he told reporters in Dausa.

Targeting the central government over rising inflation and unemployment, Pilot said that instead of celebrating the completion of eight years of rule, the government should delve into some introspection because every section in the country is disturbed and suffering under its rule.

"They can take votes by polarising the people, but today the youths, the farmers, every section, every person is troubled,: he said.

"BJP wants the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits that is happening today. It doesn't want discussion on rising unemployment and inflation and farmers' problems. It only wants to debate religion, temple, and mosque. But the public is intelligent and will take the right decision when the time comes," he said.

Pilot also hit out at the BJP-ruled central government for not granting Central Project status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to live up to his word.

When asked about the state assembly elections to be held at the end of next year, he said, "The way party organisation is running in coordination with the government organisation, no one can stop the Congress from forming the government in Rajasthan again in 2023."

He said for three decades, no party has repeated the government in Rajasthan, but he has shared his suggestions with the party high command on how to set a precedent, adding that some steps have been taken.

Pilot was in Dausa to pay tributes to his father Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary.

A prayer meeting was organised at Rajesh Pilot memorial in Bhadana, Dausa.

Several ministers along with the party workers attended the meet.

