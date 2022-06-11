STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Internet services suspended in Howrah amid protests over comments on Prophet

The internet will remain suspended till 6 am on Monday, said an order issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department. Voice calls and SMS services will remain active, it added.

Published: 11th June 2022 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

People belonging to Muslim community stage a protest over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, near Park Circus in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HOWRAH: Internet services were suspended in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday evening amid violent protests over controversial comments against Prophet Mohammad by two suspended BJP spokespersons.

The internet will remain suspended till 6 am on Monday, said an order issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department. Voice calls and SMS services will remain active, it added.

Internet services were suspended to prevent the spread of any rumour for unlawful activities, the order said.

The decision was taken after a request was received from the additional director general and Inspector General of Police (Law and order), in the view of the recent events in some areas, it said.

Howrah, where West Bengal secretariat Nabanna is located, witnessed violent protests since Thursday over the comments made by the now-suspended BJP spokespersons, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Prophet Mohammad BJP
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp