STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maha Vikas Aghadi 4th candidate loses to BJP opponent in high voltage biennial RS elections

BJP was able to get additional 12 votes against its actual numbers. BJP successfully pursued independent MLAs and smaller parties to cast their votes for BJP candidates. 

Published: 11th June 2022 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Maha Vikas Aghadi workers. (Photo | Twitter)

Maha Vikas Aghadi workers. (Photo | Twitter)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Big setback to Maha Vikas Aghadi in Rajya Sabha elections. Shiv Sena's second candidate Sanjay Pawar got defeated by BJP candidate Dhananjay Mahadik in the second preference of vote counting on the early morning of Saturday.

Union minister Piyush Goel, BJP leader Dr Anil Bhonde and Dhananjay Mahadik won the Rajya Sabha elections while NCP leader Praful Patel, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut won the election while Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar lost it again BJP candidate Dhananjay Mahadik.

In a neck and neck fight, union minister Piyush Goel and Dr Anil Bhonde secured 48 votes while Dhananjay Mahadik got 26 as first preference votes against the winning quota of 41 seats. On the other hand,  NCP leader Praful Patel got 43 votes, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi secured 44 votes, Sanjay Raut got 41 votes and Sanjay Pawar got 33 votes. Mahadik and Sanjay Pawar could not compete the required quota in the first round, therefore, the second preference votes were counted and BJP's additional first preference votes got transferred to him which helped Mahadik to win the elections in the second round.

BJP was able to get additional 12 votes against its actual numbers. BJP successfully pursued independent MLAs and smaller parties to cast their votes for BJP candidates. Independent was king maker and BJP used them properly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maha Vikas Aghadi Rajya Sabha elections Shiv Sena Sanjay Pawar BJP vote counting Piyush Goel Rajya Sabha elections Rajya Sabha polls
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp