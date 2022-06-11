Maha Vikas Aghadi 4th candidate loses to BJP opponent in high voltage biennial RS elections

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Big setback to Maha Vikas Aghadi in Rajya Sabha elections. Shiv Sena's second candidate Sanjay Pawar got defeated by BJP candidate Dhananjay Mahadik in the second preference of vote counting on the early morning of Saturday.

Union minister Piyush Goel, BJP leader Dr Anil Bhonde and Dhananjay Mahadik won the Rajya Sabha elections while NCP leader Praful Patel, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut won the election while Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar lost it again BJP candidate Dhananjay Mahadik.

In a neck and neck fight, union minister Piyush Goel and Dr Anil Bhonde secured 48 votes while Dhananjay Mahadik got 26 as first preference votes against the winning quota of 41 seats. On the other hand, NCP leader Praful Patel got 43 votes, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi secured 44 votes, Sanjay Raut got 41 votes and Sanjay Pawar got 33 votes. Mahadik and Sanjay Pawar could not compete the required quota in the first round, therefore, the second preference votes were counted and BJP's additional first preference votes got transferred to him which helped Mahadik to win the elections in the second round.

BJP was able to get additional 12 votes against its actual numbers. BJP successfully pursued independent MLAs and smaller parties to cast their votes for BJP candidates. Independent was king maker and BJP used them properly.