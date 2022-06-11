STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: Bodies of couple, their son found hanging; daughter survives

It happened in Kathua Gurjar village, some 50 kms from the district headquarters, under Gohad police station area, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajesh Singh Rathore said.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHIND: The bodies of a couple and their 12-year-old son were found hanging at their residence in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Saturday morning, while the boy's younger sister was found alive, after which she was admitted to a hospital, police said.

The motive behind the incident is yet to be known, an official said.

"Four members of the family - Dharmendra Gurjar, his wife Amresh and their 12-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter - were found hanging from the ceiling of their house.

On being alerted, the police and neighbours broke into the house and rescued the daughter, who was alive, at around 8 am," he said.

The minor girl was then admitted to a hospital in Gwalior for treatment, he said.

The reason behind the extreme step could not be known so far, he said and added that further investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

