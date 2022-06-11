STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nadda to interact with 13 foreign envoys today, as part of 'Know BJP' initiative

Published: 11th June 2022 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will meet the envoys of 13 foreign countries at the party headquarters in the national capital as part of the "Know BJP" initiative on Saturday.

Nadda will interact with 13 foreign envoys including the UK, Spain, Finland, Croatia, Serbia, Nepal, Thailand, Mauritius and Zamaika at the BJP office at 4 pm today.

Under the "Know BJP" programme, Nadda briefs the foreign envoys about the party and a short documentary on the Bharatiya Janata Party's journey since 1951 is also shown to them.

Notably, this will be Nadda's third interaction with foreign envoys as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative. He has so far interacted with a total of 34 foreign envoys.

The BJP chief interacted with envoys of Laos, Russia, Cuba, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey on Saturday. The previous meeting that took place earlier this month, lasted for three hours.

"India's global recognition has increased under the Narendra Modi government and there was a need to familiarise the envoys with the party's history and vision," BJP's foreign affairs wing chief Vijay Chauthaiwale told ANI after the interaction.

He had also said the party will have interactions with more envoys. "We will have three or four interaction sessions this month. There is also a plan to enhance party-to-party interactions," Chauthiwale said.

In his interaction, Nadda elaborated upon the BJP's expansion, growth in membership and structure, and the role of BJP's departments and frontal organisations.

After Nadda's remarks, the envoys spoke of the significance of their countries' bilateral relationship with India. 

