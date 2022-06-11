No showing off ahead of elections, works will go on, says PM in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a one-day visit to Gujarat on Friday inaugurated multiple development initiatives at Khudvel, a tribal region in Navsari district. The PM’s schedule included inauguration of seven projects, stone-laying for a dozen others and ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for 14 others.

These projects will facilitate ease of living with an improved water supply and better connectivity. “Those who ruled the country for a long time never took interest in the development of tribal areas as it requires hard work,” said the PM while addressing a huge gathering of tribal communities at Navsari. “Gujarat prides itself on the rapid development of the state. The double-engine government is sincerely carrying forward the glorious tradition”.

“Many would say it’s election time so the government is in a rush to show off its work. The fact is it would be hard to find even a week when no development work was taken up by our government.” He recalled the days when even installing a hand pump, which would malfunction in a year, would become news. Today, I am proud to inaugurate Rs 3,000-crore projects in tribal areas.”

The PM interacted with beneficiaries of multiple government schemes in Navsari. He sought feedback on how people have benefitted from such schemes. People shared their individual stories. Also, the Prime Minister inaugurated the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal in Ahmedabad.

The event saw the exchange of MoUs between IN-SPACe and private sector companies working in the field of space-based applications and services. INSPACe is an independent nodal agency under the Department of Space that allows its facilities to be used by private entities.