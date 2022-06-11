Prophet row: Violence in UP and Jharkhand; shutdown in parts of Kashmir

By Express News Service

Protests on Friday over the objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad made by two now-suspended BJP functionaries turned violent in Jharkhand and UP. Incidents of stone-throwing and arson were reported from a few cities including Ranchi (Jharkhand), Saharanpur and Prayagraj (UP).

In the national capital, protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid soon after Friday prayers with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks. People gathered on the steps of the historical mosque, carrying placards and shouting slogans. There was heavy police deployment to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, several parts of Kashmir witnessed spontaneous shutdown and protests against the controversial remarks. Authorities imposed curfew in communally sensitive Bhaderwah area of Jammu province and suspended mobile services in many parts of J&K. The shutdown was spontaneous as no political or religious group had called for any protest. As a precautionary measure, authorities disallowed Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar.

In Jharkhand capital Ranchi, the district administration imposed a curfew. People raised slogans and threw stones in UP’s Prayagraj. In Navi Mumbai, at least 3,000 protesters, including around 1,000 women, took out a protest march. Protest gatherings or marches were also held in Thane, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Pune districts of Maharashtra.

Bhopal MP Pragya defends Nupur Sharma

Controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday defended the remarks of Nupur Sharma. “If anyone denigrates our gods and goddesses, we’ll tell the truth about theirs. We’re ready to hear what they have to say. But when we tell the truth, it pains them,” Thakur said.