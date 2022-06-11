STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prophet row: Violence in UP and Jharkhand; shutdown in parts of Kashmir

People gathered on the steps of the historical mosque, carrying placards and shouting slogans. There was heavy police deployment to manage the situation.

Published: 11th June 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Carts set on fire during a protest march in Ranchi on Friday | PTI

By Express News Service

Protests on Friday over the objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad made by two now-suspended BJP functionaries turned violent in Jharkhand and UP. Incidents of stone-throwing and arson were reported from a few cities including Ranchi (Jharkhand), Saharanpur and Prayagraj (UP).

In the national capital, protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid soon after Friday prayers with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks. People gathered on the steps of the historical mosque, carrying placards and shouting slogans. There was heavy police deployment to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, several parts of Kashmir witnessed spontaneous shutdown and protests against the controversial remarks. Authorities imposed curfew in communally sensitive Bhaderwah area of Jammu province and suspended mobile services in many parts of J&K. The shutdown was spontaneous as no political or religious group had called for any protest. As a precautionary measure, authorities disallowed Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar.

In Jharkhand capital Ranchi, the district administration imposed a curfew. People raised slogans and threw stones in UP’s Prayagraj. In Navi Mumbai, at least 3,000 protesters, including around 1,000 women, took out a protest march. Protest gatherings or marches were also held in Thane, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Pune districts of Maharashtra.

Bhopal MP Pragya defends Nupur Sharma
Controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday defended the remarks of Nupur Sharma. “If anyone denigrates our gods and goddesses, we’ll tell the truth about theirs. We’re ready to hear what they have to say. But when we tell the truth, it pains them,” Thakur said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP Jharkhand Prophet row
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp