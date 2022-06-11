STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab CM seeks Canadian government’s support to nab absconding gangsters

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday sought support of the Canada government in nabbing Punjabi gangsters operating from that country.

Published: 11th June 2022

CM Bhagwant Mann with Canada High Commissioner Cameron Mackay | PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday sought support from the Canadian government in nabbing Punjabi gangsters operating from that country. Mann flagged the issue with Canadian High Commissioner Cameron Mackay, who called on the former at his residence on Friday. Mann expressed concern over the mushrooming of gangs in both the countries.

He informed the envoy that gangsters operating from Canadian soil are disturbing the hard-earned peace of the state. Mann said these gangsters create law, order problems on the one hand, and derail the progress of the state, on the other.

Advocating strictest action against the gangsters, Mann said it would deter others. He also called for a joint police operation between Canada and Punjab. The CM asked the Canadian High Commissioner to 
explore the feasibility of having a direct tie-up between Punjab and Canada Police. 

The Interpol has already issued a Red Corner Notice against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a gangster currently living in Canada who has claimed responsibility for the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. It has also issued a Red Corner Notice against fugitive terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu aka Rinda who is believed to be living in Pakistan and is backed by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and ISI.

