STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajya Sabha polls: EC gives go-ahead for counting of votes in Maharashtra, Haryana

The poll panel also directed the returning officer of Maharashtra to reject the vote cast by Shiv Sena legislator Suhas Kande.

Published: 11th June 2022 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Friday night directed Rajya Sabha election returning officers of Haryana and Maharashtra to go ahead with the counting of votes which was held up following complaints about violation of rules.

The poll panel also directed the returning officer of Maharashtra to reject the vote cast by Shiv Sena legislator Suhas Kande.

The top brass of the EC went through detailed reports submitted by the returning officers of the two states, including video footage, before giving the go-ahead for counting, officials said.

The counting was held up in Maharashtra after the BJP alleged that three MLAs of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- Cabinet ministers Jitendra Awhad (NCP) and Yashomati Thakur (Congress) and Shiv Sena legislator Suhas Kande -- violated the model code for voting.

The BJP has alleged that Awhad and Thakur handed over their ballots to their party agents instead of only showing them the ballots, while Kande showed his ballot to two different agents. The counting was put on hold in Haryana for identical reasons.

The BJP and the Independent candidate backed by it have urged the Election Commission to cancel the votes of two Congress MLAs in the state.

BJP nominee Krishan Lal Panwar and Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma shot off a missive to the EC, alleging Congress MLAs Kiran Choudhary and B B Batra showed their ballot papers to unauthorised persons after marking them and that the episodes were "duly captured" on cameras.

The Congress has, meanwhile, approached the Election Commission accusing the BJP of trying to defeat the process of free and fair election to the Rajya Sabha in Haryana and demanded immediate declaration of results.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Rajya Sabha Haryana Maharashtra
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp