Rajya Sabha polls: Gehlot shows he is the ‘boss’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The RS polls tested the mettle of the Congress regional satraps. For Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, ensuring victory on three seats was a prestige issue to not just send out a message to the BJP but also to assert his control over the state unit when Sachin Pilot has been pushing for a leadership change ahead of assembly elections next year. “There were all odds as all three candidates were from outside the state and some MLAs were upset. The CM worked out the numbers and reached out to Independents and smaller parties,” said a leader.

Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh took the responsibility of polling agents to avoid mistakes. To keep the flock together, the MLAs were shifted to a resort in Udaipur. “It was more of a power play for Gehlot to show the leadership his control over state politics and his relationship with smaller parties,” said a source.

In Haryana, lots were at stake for Congress Legislature Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda — who has been calling the shots after getting his aide Uday Bhan appointed Haryana Congress chief and forcing the party to field R S Surjewala from Rajasthan — to ensure Ajay Maken’s win.

No relief to Nawab Malik from Bombay HC

In a big jolt to Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Bombay High Court refused to grant permission to Nawab Malik to step out of custody under police escort for casting his vote. The court said though Malik had not used the word ‘bail’, the tenor of his plea was that of one seeking bail on bond under section 439 of the CrPC, and his court was not the appropriate one for granting of bail. The HC granted him the leave to amend his petition. Hours later, another High Court bench refused to entertain his petition. Anil Deshmukh was also denied bail.

Disgruntled Bishnoi keeps party guessing

In Haryana, Independent MLA Balraj Kundu from Meham who has been vocal against the BJP government abstained from voting. He also took a dig at the Congress for fielding Ajay Maken, saying the party had insulted people of Haryana by fielding an outsider. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur, who was not among the party legislators lodged at a resort in Raipur, kept the party on tenterhooks. After casting his vote, Bishnoi said he had voted “as per my conscience”. Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats later claimed Bishnoi had given vote to the party candidate.