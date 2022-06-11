STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajya Sabha polls: Rivals play blame game in Maharashtra, Haryana

Results of the RS poll battle in Maharashtra and Haryana are held up over alleged violation of rules. 

Published: 11th June 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

The Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled on June 10. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI/CHANDIGARH:  Results of the RS poll battle in Maharashtra and Haryana are held up over alleged violation of rules. In Maharashtra, BJP MLA Parab Alwani said NCP’s Jitendra Awhad, Congress minister Yashomati Thakur and Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande handed over their voting paper to party authorised agents after the voting. The complaint was turned down by the presiding officer. The BJP then approached the EC.

The MVA, too, raised the same objection against BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar. They also said Independent MLA Ravi Rana showed Hanuman Chalisa at Vidhan Bhavan in violation of the poll code.
In Haryana, BJP candidate K L Panwar and Independent Kartikeya Sharma sought cancellation of votes of Congress MLAs Kiran Choudhary and B B Batra alleging that they had showed their ballot papers to unauthorised persons, after which the counting of votes was put on hold.  

