STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC dismisses plea seeking NEET PG counselling

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose said there cannot be any compromise with the quality of medical education which will affect public health.

Published: 11th June 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a batch of petitions seeking a special stray round of counselling to fill 1,456 seats in NEET PG21 which have remained vacant after the conduct of a stray round of counselling for All-India Quota.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose said there cannot be any compromise with the quality of medical education which will affect public health. The apex court said the decision of the government and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), not to allow special stray rounds, is in the interest of medical education and public health.

“When a conscious decision has been taken for not conducting any special stray rounds of counselling, it cannot be considered arbitrary,” the bench said. The court reserved its order on Friday. Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh, appearing for the Centre, submitted that classes started in February and now holding classes for another 6-8 months is not feasible. He contended that the NEET 2022 teaching would be compromised if more counselling rounds are conducted. The SC on Wednesday had expressed displeasure over vacancy of seats in medical colleges in session 2021-22.

The Directorate General of Health Services had said that it has concluded four rounds of online counselling for NEET-PG-21 and it cannot fill 1,456 seats by conducting a special stray round as the software stands closed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court NEET PG21 All India Quota
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp