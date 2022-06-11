STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Staff body demands revocation of Antony's appointment as principal secretary of Nagaland Assembly secretariat 

The Assembly authorities have reportedly submitted their affidavits to the Gauhati High Court, Kohima Bench on the writ petition filed against the extension of service of Antony by NASSA.

Published: 11th June 2022 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Gauhati High Court

Gauhati High Court. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Assembly Secretariat Staff Association (NASSA) demanded the revocation of the appointment of Dr P J Antony from the post of Principal Secretary in the Assembly Secretariat by June 13.

The NASSA made the demand through a representation submitted by its Joint Action Committee (JAC) to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) Speaker Sharingain Longkumer on Thursday, stated a press release jointly issued by NASSA secretary Talirenla and JAC secretary Sezoto Theyo here on Friday.

They said that the JAC in its meeting held on Friday re-affirmed and resolved to adhere to its earlier resolution and strive to fight for the revocation of the appointment order of Dr P J Antony (retired officer) to the post of principal secretary in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

An ultimatum had been served to the competent authority to revoke/cancel the appointment order of Antony latest by June 13, they said.

The Assembly Secretariat staff cautioned that in the event of the failure to address the ultimatum within the specified period, the JAC resolved to prevent Antony from entering the premises of the NLA Secretariat Complex.

Meanwhile, the Assembly authorities have reportedly submitted their affidavits to the Gauhati High Court, Kohima Bench on the writ petition filed against the extension of service of Antony by NASSA.

The Court has fixed the hearing for June 15, NASSA vice president Rocus Rino said.

Antony was appointed as secretary of NLA secretariat on deputation from Lok Sabha secretariat on January 2, 2020.

He retired from regular service on May 31, 2020.

However, he was re-appointed by the state government with the approval of the Cabinet as Commissioner and Secretary (on contract basis) by upgrading the cadre post of the Secretary for a period of two years w.e.f., 01.06.2020 to 31.05.2022 to head the administration of the NLA Secretariat.

As the contract of Antony was due to expire on May 31, 2022, the NASSA submitted a representation dated April 21, 2022 to the NLA Speaker requesting him not to further extend his service.

However, Dr Antony's service has been further extended by upgrading his post to Principal Secretary from that of Commissioner and Secretary of the Assembly Secretariat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NASSA P J Antony Nagaland Assembly Nagaland principal secretary
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp