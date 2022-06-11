STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yogi government warns bulldozers would raze houses of 'miscreants' protesting against Prophet remark

Bulldozers have come out on the streets of Kanpur on Saturday to demolish the houses of miscreants involved in clashes over the Prophet remark.

Published: 11th June 2022 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 03:42 PM

A security person stands guard as a worker drives a bulldozer to demolish illegal buildings, a week after Kanpur violence, in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)

Kanpur had witnessed violent clashes and stone-pelting on June 3 after an Islamic organisation called for a shutdown of shops at the Parade Market in protest against BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.

Several parts of the country including UP had witnessed widespread protests on Friday over the issue.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar on Saturday posted a veiled warning: 'Remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday'. With a photo of a bulldozer, the cryptic tweet implied stern action against agitators, a report said.

Haryana BJP IT in-charge Arun Yadav on Friday tweeted, "Now Friday being stone day, Saturday should be declared as bulldozer day."

ALSO READYogi Adityanath: The victory of communalism

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a review meeting with officials and the government has decided to take stringent action against the 'anti-social' elements who participated in the protests in various cities of the state on Friday. 

Police arrested over 130 people from six districts of the state in connection with Friday's violence in Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow.

