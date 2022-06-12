STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP may split opposition votes in Gujarat Assembly elections: Political experts

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi claimed the AAP was the "B-team" of the BJP." The BJP now knows it cannot win Gujarat as people have come to know its reality.

Published: 12th June 2022 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Even as the Aam Aadmi Party sees itself the main contender to the ruling BJP in Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year, some political experts and the Congress feel the AAP will split the opposition votes, benefitting the BJP. The Congress also claimed that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP was the "B-team" of the BJP in Gujarat.

Elections to the 182-member in Gujarat, which has been ruled by the BJP for over two decades, are due in December this year. The main opposition Congress has so far not been able to emerge an an alternative to the BJP.

Kejriwal, the AAP's national convener and Delhi chief minister, visited Gujarat four times in the last three months, since his party won the Punjab Assembly polls, while the Congress leadership is not really visible as Rahul Gandhi visited Gujarat just once in the last two months.

The AAP's state in-charge, Dr Sandeep Pathak, said, "Wherever we fight elections, we do it scientifically. We have done it in other states and we have carried out a scientific survey in Gujarat too. As per our internal survey, we will win 58 seats as on date." However, political observer Hari Desai said the AAP will "divide the opposition votes", and this will ultimately benefit the BJP against the Congress.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi claimed the AAP was the "B-team" of the BJP." The BJP now knows it cannot win Gujarat as people have come to know its reality.

The BJP is promoting AAP in Gujarat so that the opposition votes can be divided and they (BJP) can win the polls," he further claimed.

He also said the people of Gujarat have never approved of a "third alternative", be it the Kisan Mazdoor Lok Paksh (KIMLOP) of Chimanbhai Patel, BJP rebel Shankarsinh Vaghela's Rashtriya Janta Party (RJP) or Keshubhai Patel's Gujarat Parivartan Party (GPP).

The AAP will also be rejected by the people of Gujarat, Doshi claimed. However, political analyst Dilip Gohil said the "AAP is a party with an alternate agenda".

In the civic elections in Surat and Gandhinagar and in some other municipalities held in the recent past, the AAP got around 18 to 20 per cent votes, which indicates its support base, he said.

"The AAP has a real chance of emerging as a political force in the Gujarat Assembly elections this year. The AAP has been able to build a tempo in its campaign so far," Gohil said.

AAP leader Sandeep Pathak, currently the Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, said as per the party's survey, people of rural Gujarat are of the opinion that the Congress cannot defeat the BJP.

"The Congress voters of rural Gujarat are supporting us. In the same way, the urban lower middle-class and middle-class voters also want a change and are supporting us," he claimed.

AAP state spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani said the opposition Congress has "no vision" for Gujarat.

"The Congress is controlled by five-six leaders, each of them having their groups and fighting among themselves. They also do not allow fresh faces to come up. So, the people will vote for us as the main contender to the BJP in Gujarat," he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Aam Aadmi Party BJP
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp