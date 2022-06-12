STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid Prophet remarks row, two arrested in UP's Bhadohi over 'objectionable', 'inciting' Facebook posts

Chaudhary Azhar, a resident of Suryawa Police Station area, had made some 'caste-specific' posts on Facebook against Nupur Sharma.

Published: 12th June 2022 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Muslims protest over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad in Prayagraj on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHADOHI: Two people were arrested on Sunday in Bhadohi district on charges of 'inciting religious sentiments' through Facebook posts, police here said.

According to Superintendent of Police Dr Anil Kumar, one Chaudhary Azhar, a resident of Suryawa Police Station area, had made some "caste-specific" posts on Facebook against Nupur Sharma after some people took out a procession in her support on Saturday.

Durgesh Singh, the second accused, from Kotwali area, had also made a post on the same site "hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community," he said.

The SP said that police took note of the posts made by the two men and booked them under relevant sections.

He also appealed to the general public to avoid making objectionable remarks on social media and maintain peace, warning them of "strict legal action" if they do otherwise.

People in Gopiganj Police Station area of the district had taken out a procession in support of Nupur Sharma, a former spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party, on Saturday evening.

Police have registered an FIR against 46 people in this matter for violation of Section 144, the SP said.

Eleven people have been named in this FIR and 35 are unidentified persons - all of whom are alleged to have participated in the procession.

Police is in the process of initiating their arrest, the senior police officer added.

Nupur Sharma Chaudhary Azhar Facebook BJP Prophet Mohammed Hate Speech
