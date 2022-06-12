STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Another accused held in connection with violent Kanpur clashes

 Qureshi was often seen with other accused persons Hayat Jaffar Hashmi and Hafiz Faisal Zafri. 

Published: 12th June 2022 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Nizam Qureshi. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

KANPUR: Kanpur police on Saturday arrested one more main accused behind the violent clashes that broke between two groups in the city, after the Friday prayers on June 3, over the issue of the market shutdown.

The police have identified the arrested accused as the President of Jamiatul Quresh, Nizam Qureshi from Kanpur.

According to the police, Qureshi was often seen with other accused persons Hayat Jaffar Hashmi and Hafiz Faisal Zafri. Qureshi was appealed to stop meeting with Hayat during a meeting at Akbar Azam Hall on June 1, said the police.

Recently on June 8, a special investigation team visited the violent site and collected evidence.

All accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, were sent to 14-day judicial remand on Sunday in connection with the incident. They were taken to District Jail in Kanpur by the police after they were sent on a 14-day remand.

Earlier on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police had said the main accused in the Kanpur violence case, Hayat Jaffar Hashmi was arrested along with three other masterminds.

"We will investigate if they had any links with PFI. Action will be taken under Gangster Act, and NSA and their properties will be seized," Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena had said.

Four people who were arrested were identified as Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil and Mohammad Suffian. "All of them are associated with Maulana Ali Jauhar Fans Association. We will further ask the court to send them on a 14-days remand," Meena added.

Earlier on June 5, the district police had sent all the accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, for a 14-day judicial remand to the District jail.

The violence started after some people tried to shut down shops which were opposed by the other group, said the police. Two persons and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanpur Kanpur voilence
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp