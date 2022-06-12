STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arunachal Pradesh: Two Indian Army soldiers missing for 15 days

Both the soldiers are said to belong to the same Unit of the Garhwal regiment.

Published: 12th June 2022 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

soldiers. (File | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two soldiers of the Indian Army are missing for 15 days from their location of deployment in Arunachal Pradesh in the Eastern Sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which comes under the Eastern Command headquartered at Kolkata.

Confirming the incident a source said, “The incident happened on May 28 as one of the soldiers slipped into a river in the area of deployment. The second soldier went to save the first one but he also is suspected to have got washed into the gushing river.” The location

The two soldiers are suspected to have drowned, said the source. The Army is expected to issue its statement on the incident today. Both the soldiers are said to belong to the same Unit of the Garhwal regiment.

Currently, it's raining heavily in the mountains and there is a lot of water in the rivers, the officer quoted above said. The area of the incident is much inside the LAC, he said.

