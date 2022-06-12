Bhopal woman who resisted eve teasing attacked with blade; gets 118 stiches on face

By PTI

BHOPAL: A 35-year-old woman suffered a 10-centimeter-long cut on her face after she was attacked by three persons, including two boys, with a blade for resisting an eve-teasing attempt here, police said on Sunday, adding that the accused were arrested.

The Congress, while quoting a media report, said the woman received 118 stitches on her face following the attack that had occurred on June 9.

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday met the victim - Seema Solanki - at her home in Shivaji Nagar locality of the city and announced a cash reward of Rs one lakh for her bravery, besides promising plastic surgery if required.

Chouhan also held a meeting of officials and directed Bhopal police commissioner Makrand Deuskar to take strict action against the accused.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of T T Nagar police station limits at around 8 pm on Thursday, but it came to light through some media reports on Sunday.

T T Nagar police station in-charge Chen Singh Raghuvanshi said the miscreants attacked when Solanki was returning home on a motorcycle with her husband.

"All three persons involved in the crime - main accused Badshah Baig (38) and two 15-year-old boys - were arrested on Sunday morning," he said.

Talking to reporters after meeting the victim, CM Chouhan said he came to meet the "brave sister who opposed the eve-teasing by the miscreants".

"Seema slapped one of the accused when they tried to eve-tease her. The accused fled from the spot after seeing the crowd, but when she was going with her husband, they attacked her with a blade. I am saddened and agitated by this incident," Chouhan said.

The chief minister said that those involved in the crime will not be spared.

"I convened a meeting of officials today morning and told them that such an incident will not be tolerated. All the accused have been arrested," he said.

Chouhan said the woman bravely faced the miscreants and didn't give up against them.

"We will ensure her full treatment. The doctors are examining and will suggest what treatment, including plastic surgery, is needed. We will arrange the treatment. We will also give a prize of Rs one lakh for her bravery," he said.

He said that Seema has become an inspiration for fighting against injustice and not to tolerate it.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Media Department's chairman K K Mishra shared a news report clipping saying that the woman sustained 118 stitches on her face.

"Bhopal is leading in the crime against women as 916 such cases have been registered in three months. On the other hand, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed a 40 per cent decline in the crime. What is the truth?" he said.

When asked about the number of stitches, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Sai Krishna S Thota said that according to the medical report, the woman sustained a 10-centimeter cut on face in this blade attack.

But there is no mention of the number of stitches in the medical report, he said.