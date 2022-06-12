STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSF finds 10 charas packets off Gujarat coast, hidden under Basmati rice packaging

On several occasions in the past, the BSF, local police, Indian Coast Guard, and the Customs officials have recovered packets off Jakhau coast and Creek area.

Published: 12th June 2022 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A patrolling team of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 10 packets containing charas, likely to have washed ashore from Pakistan, from an island off Jakhau coast near Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday, officials said.

The charas, which was found in packets with 'Cobra brand Kohinoor basmati rice' written on them, was recovered from Varaya Thar Bet in Karmatha off Jakhau coast, the BSF said in a release.

"These charas packets likely to have washed ashore from the Pakistan side and reached the Indian coast. So far since May 20, 2022, a total of 1,516 similar packets of the drug have been recovered by the BSF and other agencies," it said.

On several occasions in the past, the BSF, local police, Indian Coast Guard (ICG), and the Customs officials have recovered packets off Jakhau coast and Creek area.

This comes nearly a week after the security agencies and the police in Kutch district similarly recovered 49 packets of heroin worth Rs 250 crore after they washed ashore in the creek area of the Arabian sea near Jakhau.

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) later confirmed that the packets were part of the consignment being smuggled on a Pakistani boat that was recently apprehended by the ICG and the ATS in a joint operation.

The boat had been apprehended on the intervening night of May 30 and 31, and rummaging it had not yielded the drug as the crew members had thrown two plastic bags containing the contraband upon finding the ICG ship approaching them in the high seas, officials had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drugs Border Security Force Jakhau coast
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp