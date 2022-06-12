STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ink thrown on woman who accused Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi's son of rape

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal took to Twitter to accuse Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of trying to shield his minister's son.

Published: 12th June 2022 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

rape, crime against woman, crimes against woman

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old woman, who has accused Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi's son Rohit Joshi of raping her, was allegedly attacked with blue ink near Kalindi Kunj Road in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The attack took place on Saturday when the woman and her mother came to Delhi from Jaipur for some work, they said, adding that an FIR has been registered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said a PCR call was received after some miscreants threw a liquid on a woman and ran away.

A preliminary enquiry revealed it was a blue liquid and looked like ink, the police said.

The victim gave a statement, saying she was walking with her mother near Kalindi Kunj Road on Saturday when two people in an auto-rickshaw threw something at her and fled.

The woman was thoroughly examined at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, Pandey said.

"The blue liquid prima facie looks like ink. In the matter, a case under section 195 A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Shaheen Bagh police station and an investigation is underway," she added.

The DCP said police were looking for CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits and ascertain the sequence of events.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of trying to shield his minister's son.

"The woman who accused Rohit Joshi, son of Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, of rape was attacked with some liquid by two unidentified people in Delhi. @ashokgehlot51 sir, instead of shielding your minister's son, arrest him. I am issuing a notice to the Delhi Police for an FIR on this attack," she tweeted in Hindi.

In a notice issued to the Delhi Police later, the DCW sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of the accused arrested, steps taken to ensure the safety and security of the victim, and an action-taken report.

The Delhi Police on Friday questioned Rohit Joshi in connection with the rape case registered against him.

This was a day after a Delhi court granted him anticipatory bail in the case.

Following the woman's allegation that Rohit Joshi raped her on multiple occasions over a year, a case was registered against him under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 312 (causing miscarriage), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage, etc), 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
violence against women rape ink attack Rohit Joshi Mahesh Joshi
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp