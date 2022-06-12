Lalu Prasad calls upon people to fight against communalism and inequality

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad on Sunday asserted that it was high time people should stand up and fight against communalism and inequality with full commitments.

Thanking people for greeting him on his 75th birthday, Lalu said, “Not lack of resources but the absence of strong will weakens the fight for justice. I appeal to the people of Bihar and the country to take resolve and emerge as a strong voice against communalism and inequality so that justice could be meted out to each and every poor, deprived and oppressed person.”

Posting a comment in social media thanking people, Lalu said, “The country will move forward only when poor and deprived people progress. The stronger their voice, the more developed the country will be. I kept fighting for justice throughout his life and now it is high time to stand up and fight for it.”

Lalu also thanked his party workers for distributing food, ration, reading material, planting trees and organising blood donation camps on the occasion of his birthday.

RJD had celebrated Lalu`s 75th birthday on Saturday.

Lalu and his elder son Tej Pratap also distributed books among children to mark the birthday celebration.

While releasing a released the book 'Gareebo Ka Maseeha' (Messiah of the poor) written by him, the RJD supremo urged workers of the party to spread the 'socialist perspective' and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, B R Ambedkar, Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur.

Earlier, Lalu had said that the country was heading toward civil war due to the wrong policies of the central government.

“The way BJP is working, the country is heading towards civil war. I call upon people to unite against inflation, unemployment and corruption in the country. We have to fight united and we will win,” he had said while addressing a function virtually on 'Sampoorna Kranti Diwas' last week.