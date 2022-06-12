STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai: NCB seizes 4.8 kg of charas hidden in cavity of water purifier to be shipped abroad

The drug consignment was hidden in a cavity made in a water purifier which was to be sent to Australia, he said.

Published: 12th June 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau unit has seized 4.88 kg of charas concealed in a special cavity made inside a water purifier which was to be sent to Australia through a courier service, and arrested two people in this connection, an NCB official said on Sunday.

The value of the seized contraband was not revealed by the NCB. Acting on specific information, the NCB seized the drug here on Friday, the official said.

The drug consignment was hidden in a cavity made in a water purifier which was to be sent to Australia, he said. The NCB apprehended the consignor and a courier agent on Saturday, the official said. During preliminary questioning of the duo, it has been found that the courier franchise owner is also involved in drug trafficking, he said.

The courier agent used to send parcels without verification of the consignor's identity and had also sent several of such parcels many times on the instructions of the "main receiver", the official said.

A fake identity was used by the consignor to ship the parcel through courier, he said. "This network has sent many such types of parcels in the past. The kingpin had created layers in the delivery network," the official said. The NCB has registered a case and is conducting further investigation into it, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narcotics Control Bureau Drugs
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp