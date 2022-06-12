Prophet remarks row: Bulldozers raze 'illegal properties' of protesters for second day in UP's Prayagraj

By Online Desk

LUCKNOW: The Yogi government has been unsparing against the protesters who allegedly indulged in violence while they took to the streets on June 10 to protest the controversial remarks made by BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed. Bulldozers were used to raze the 'illegal properties' of the protesters. The operation has been underway in Kanpur and Prayagraj.

The bulldozers on Sunday demolished the house of a local politician in Prayagraj. He is already under police custody.

According to sources, the gate and outer walls of the house of Javed Mohammad, a local politician of Prayagraj, has been demolished. Police claimed Javed Mohammed to be the mastermind behind the protests and the subsequent violence that broke out on June 10.

However, the property which the civic authorities targeted belongs to Javed's wife Parveen Fatima.

The demolition by the municipal agency came just hours after a notice was put out outside the residence of Javed claiming illegal construction on the ground and first floors of the house. The authorities posted a notice asking to vacate the house located at JK Ashiana Colony, Kareli for demolition by today.

In Prayagraj, a senior PDA official said, "Javed Ahmad's house -- JK Ashiyana -- is located in the Kareli area of Prayagraj. Police personnel and a JCB machine reached the Kareli police station around 10.30 am and demolition commenced around 1 pm. The house was built without getting its map passed by the PDA. For this, he was issued a notice on May 10 and was told to present his side on May 24. On the given date, neither Javed nor his lawyer turned up. No document was presented as well, and hence on May 25, demolition orders were issued," he said.

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Kumar Singh said, "In the morning, some family members of Javed Ahmad took some of their belongings, and left the place through the back door. As of now, no one is inside the house." He said three machines, including two JCBs, were used. The area around the house has been cordoned-off and demolition was carried out, Singh added.

Javed Mohammad is an activist of the Welfare Party of India. He was arrested on June 11 in connection with the protests.

His daughter and student activist Afreen Fatima has said that she is extremely concerned about the safety of her father. She has also said that police detained her mother and younger sister.

It may be recalled that protests had erupted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)