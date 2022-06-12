STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prophet remarks row: Mob attacks train in Bengal's Nadia district

Published: 12th June 2022 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel try to maintain law and order during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BETUHADAHARI: A group of people attacked and damaged a local train at Bethuadahari railway station in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday evening, a police officer said.

It was not immediately known whether there was any casualty.

The group was protesting against controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

The officer said a large number of protestors put up a road blockade and when they were chased by the police, some of them entered the station and threw stones at the train which was on a platform.

Train services on the Lalgola line have been affected due to the attack, he said.

