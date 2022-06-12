Ranchi violence: Slew of FIRs filed; deceased were not part of protest march, claim families

By PTI

RANCHI: Tension prevailed in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Sunday, as police strengthened security in sensitive areas and registered 25 FIRs against "thousands" of people in the aftermath of violent protests over controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad.

Internet services, however, were restored in the district after nearly 33 hours, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said.

Around 3,500 security personnel are on guard at sensitive areas in Ranchi, where two people were killed and more than two dozen people critically injured, as protests and clashes rocked the city after the Friday prayers.

The protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Jha said personnel of the Rapid Action Force, anti-terrorism squad, special task force and district police have been deputed at strategic locations, including "38 identified vulnerable pockets".

Fifty motorcycle patrol teams have also been pressed into service.

"Twenty-five FIRs have been registered against 22 named people, and thousands of unnamed people. No arrests have been made so far. Interrogation is underway based on inputs from intelligence, CID and social media," Jha said at a press conference here.

In reply to queries regarding police firing, he said there are certain standard operating procedures to deal with such situations, which were adhered to.

"Firing is the last resort. We followed all norms before resorting to firing, as the crowd was aggressive and uncontrollable. I don't want to talk much on this as the matter is under investigation," Jha said.

Ranjan said prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been lifted from six of the 12 police station areas.

Restrictions on movement of five or more persons continue in Kotwali, Lower Bazar, Chutia, Daily Market, Doranda and Hindipiri stations, but people have been allowed to purchase daily essentials while adhering to the provisions, he said.

Security in other parts of Jharkhand has also been beefed up, as per reports from districts.

Md Haji Hasim, the president of Daily Market Traders Association, told PTI that nearly 1,100 shops are shut.

Meanwhile, internet services in Ranchi district, which were suspended from 7 pm on Friday as a precautionary measure, resumed after 33 hours.

The internet services were restored at 4 am on Sunday, Ranjan said.

Police had on Saturday said 12 of its personnel and an equal number of civilians were injured in the protests that turned violent.

Eyewitnesses, however, have claimed the number could be over 60.

A RIMS official told PTI that eight injured people undergoing treatment at the medical facility are critical, with one Nadeem Ansari, 24, still on a ventilator and battling for life.

Family members of the two persons who succumbed to gunshot wounds during Friday's protests here against controversial remarks, have claimed they were not a part of the procession that was taken out to condemn the comments.

Two persons identified as Mohammad Mudassir Alam who was also known as Kaifi, and Mohammad Sahil died while over two dozen people were injured in protests and subsequent clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday over the remarks made by two suspended BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad, officials said.

Both families lodged complaints with the police over the firing and subsequent deaths.

Mohammad Parvez Alam, the father of Mudassir, said he had no idea how his "minor" son received bullet injuries as he was not a part of the procession.

"Why did they kill my only son? How can I live without him? He just took his matriculation examination this year and his result was to be declared this week," Mudassir's inconsolable mother Nikhat Parveen, a resident of Ranchi's Hindpidi area near Daily Market, told PTI.

Claiming that Mudassir was barely 16 years old, his uncle Md Sahid Ayubi demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the family.

State-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) PRO D K Sinha, however, said as per hospital records, Mudassir was 22 and Sahil 24.

They died during treatment at the medical facility.

Eight of the critically injured people are now undergoing treatment at RIMS.

Ayubi said, "Mudassir was helping his father in his fruit business. Now he is dead. Who will look after my brother and his wife in their old age?" He said that the family lodged a complaint against district administration and some unsocial elements with Daily Market police station on Sunday.

"The police were not initially ready to accept our complaint. We want to know how Mudassir received bullet injuries and who is responsible for that," Ayubi said.

Shakib Ansari, the brother of Sahil, also claimed he did not participate in Friday's protest march.

"My brother Md Sahil had gone to Ranchi Main Road for some work after the Friday Namaz. He was not part of the procession, but he received bullet injuries and died," Ansari told reporters.

Sahil's father Md Afjal told PTI that Sahil worked in a mobile shop in Daily Market.

"When the unfortunate incident took place, he was returning home for lunch. He had nothing to do with the procession," he said.

Sahil's family also lodged a complaint with Daily Market police station seeking justice from the administration.

The family also demanded compensation.

Meanwhile, there were allegations that some people from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh came to Ranchi to fuel riots.

Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Jha said, "We are investigating the matter. Until such a link is established, we cannot say anything."

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC continue to be clamped in six of the 12 police station areas, including Daily Market and Hindpidi of Ranchi district.

Around 3,500 security personnel have also been deployed in these areas to prevent any untoward incident, they said.

