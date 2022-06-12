STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Return to public life soon': Mamata prays for Sonia Gandhi's recovery

Gandhi was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for treatment of COVID-related issues.

Published: 12th June 2022 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Expressing concern over Congress president Sonia Gandhi's hospitalisation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday prayed for her early recovery.

Gandhi was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for treatment of COVID-related issues.

"Just learnt that senior Congress leader Mrs Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalized due to covid. All of us pray for her early recovery and return to public life soon. May God bless you, Soniaji. Regards (sic)," Banerjee tweeted.

Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday owing to post-Covid issues.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi is stable and will be in the hospital for a few days.

"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation," Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

"We thank all the Congressmen and women as also all well-wishers for their concern and good wishes," he added.

Earlier, sources at the hospital said Gandhi visited the facility for a routine medical check-up and was being examined by doctors.

Gandhi (75) tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating.

She was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued a fresh summons for her to appear on June 23.

The ED has registered an FIR in a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Mamata Banerjee Congress
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp