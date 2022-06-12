'Return to public life soon': Mamata prays for Sonia Gandhi's recovery

By PTI

KOLKATA: Expressing concern over Congress president Sonia Gandhi's hospitalisation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday prayed for her early recovery.

Gandhi was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for treatment of COVID-related issues.

"Just learnt that senior Congress leader Mrs Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalized due to covid. All of us pray for her early recovery and return to public life soon. May God bless you, Soniaji. Regards (sic)," Banerjee tweeted.

Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday owing to post-Covid issues.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi is stable and will be in the hospital for a few days.

"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation," Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

"We thank all the Congressmen and women as also all well-wishers for their concern and good wishes," he added.

Earlier, sources at the hospital said Gandhi visited the facility for a routine medical check-up and was being examined by doctors.

Gandhi (75) tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating.

She was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued a fresh summons for her to appear on June 23.

The ED has registered an FIR in a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case.