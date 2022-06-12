Sonia Gandhi admitted at Ganga Ram due to Covid complications

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here following Covid-related health issues on Sunday, said Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet. He added that she is stable and under observation.

Officials on Friday had said that the Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to the Congress president to appear before it for questioning on June 23 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Gandhi, 75, was earlier asked to depose on June 8 but as she had got infected with COVID-19, she sought a fresh date from the federal probe agency.