Sonia Gandhi admitted at Ganga Ram due to Covid complications
The ED had issued fresh summons to the Congress president to appear before it for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.
Published: 12th June 2022 02:48 PM | Last Updated: 12th June 2022 02:56 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here following Covid-related health issues on Sunday, said Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet. He added that she is stable and under observation.
Officials on Friday had said that the Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to the Congress president to appear before it for questioning on June 23 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.
Gandhi, 75, was earlier asked to depose on June 8 but as she had got infected with COVID-19, she sought a fresh date from the federal probe agency.
Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 12, 2022
