STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allahabad HC refuses to quash FIR against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

Zubair challenged the FIR, pleading that his tweet did not insult or attempted to insult religious beliefs of a class and the case has been lodged just to cause 'harassment'.

Published: 13th June 2022 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

allahabad high court

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has refused to quash an FIR lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for calling Hindu seers Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop "hate mongers" on Twitter.

Dismissing his plea, the vacation bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Ajay Kumar Srivastava observed, "The perusal of the record makes out, prima facie, offences against the petitioner at this stage and there appears to be a sufficient ground for investigation in the case."

An FIR was lodged against the fact-checking website co-founder on June 1 under Section 295 (A) of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act at the Khairabad police station in Sitapur district for deliberately "outraging religious feelings" of the seers.

Zubair challenged the FIR, pleading that his tweet did not insult or attempted to insult religious beliefs of a class and the case has been lodged just to cause "harassment".

Opposing his petition, the state counsel argued that Zubair is a habitual offender, who has four criminal cases registered against him.

Turning down Zubair's plea, the Bench said the submissions advanced by the petitioner call for determination on questions of fact, which may be adequately discerned either through proper investigation or adjudicated upon only by the trial court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court Alt News Mohammed Zubair Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Bajrang Muni Anand Swaroop
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp