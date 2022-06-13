STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Armed infiltrators exchange fire with BSF along International Border in Jammu

The incident occurred in Arnia sector around 9.30 pm on Sunday when alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement close to the IB, the spokesman said.

Published: 13th June 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Arnia sector

Border Security Force personnel on vigil. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Border Security Force (BSF) engaged armed infiltrators in a brief gunfight and thwarted their attempt to sneak into this side from across the International Border (IB) here, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Arnia sector around 9.30 pm on Sunday when alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement close to the IB, the spokesman said.

He said BSF troops challenged the miscreants who fired on the troops and fled in the face of retaliation.

"BSF retaliated by firing a few bursts (of gunfire) towards them due to which they ran back. A search of the area was carried out Monday morning but nothing (incriminating) was recovered," the spokesman said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Border Security Force International Border Gun Fight Border Arnia sector
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp