Bengal speaker rejects BJP's motion for suspension order withdrawal against seven MLAs

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay asked BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul to submit a fresh one, when she sought to know the fate of the motion moved by legislator Bishwanath Karak.

Published: 13th June 2022 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Monday rejected a motion by the BJP to revoke suspension of seven MLAs, citing some technical errors.

Bandyopadhyay asked BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul to submit a fresh one, when she sought to know the fate of the motion moved by legislator Bishwanath Karak.

"You have to move the motion again correcting the technical defects. Your party did not do the same today. That makes the possibility of the motion being considered tomorrow remote. You have to follow the procedure," he told Paul.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, one of the suspended BJP MLAs, told reporters outside the Assembly that they will not submit any fresh motion and instead wait for the direction of honourable high court on the matter.

"We will not attend the business advisory committee meeting until the motion is accepted and the suspension revoked," he asserted.

Clashes had broken out broken out in the Assembly on March 28 between the legislators of the ruling TMC and BJP, following which the speaker suspended the five MLAs.

Along with Adhikari, the four suspended BJP MLAs -- Manoj Tigga, Narhari Mahato, Mihir Goswami and Shankar Ghosh – staged protests against the speaker's move on the Assembly premises during the day.

The MLAs, led by Adhikari, moved the Calcutta High Court in April on the issue of suspension.

A hearing session on the matter is scheduled before the court on Tuesday.

Earlier in March, saffron camp MLAs Mihir Goswami and Sudip Mukhopadhyay were suspended over their conduct during Governor's address in the House.

TAGS
Biman Bandyopadhyay BJP Trinamool
