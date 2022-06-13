BJP on firefighting mode eying upcoming polls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid protests across the country and outrage from Islamic nations over the controversial statements against Prophet Mohammed by now-suspended BJP leaders, the saffron camp is trying to douse the flames well ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in six states.

“There is no denying that the controversy has created a tough time for us. The party has already made its stand clear. We stand for equal respect to all religions,” a senior BJP leader said, adding that punitive action taken by the party against the functionaries has proven this.

Sources said senior party leaders are concerned over the controversy refusing to die down at a time Assembly elections are due in six states including the PM’s home state of Gujarat, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh.

“Think tanks of the party are working to chalk out an effective way to get out of the wave of controversies amicably. The party has already distanced itself from those who had made such a controversial statement,” said a source, who holds senior position in the party.

It is believed that the party will highlight the Central government’s various schemes for the welfare of Muslims and may promote a prominent Muslim face to a higher level within the organisation to send out a message to the community.

The sources also said Muslim leaders of the party have also been asked to try to clear the party’s position on the issue and work for ending the controversy. A reliable source in the saffron party alleged that some elements from the Opposition side are “adding fuel to the fire” to make political mileage but the people belonging to the minority community are wise enough to understand the hidden agenda of these parties.