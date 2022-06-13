STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Broadband, mobile internet services restored in Ramban; curfew continues in Bhaderwah

However, the students, appearing in board examinations, were asked to reach their examination centres on showing valid identity and admit cards to the deployed forces.

Published: 13th June 2022 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

RAMBAN/BHADERWAH: The fixed-line and mobile internet services were restored in Ramban district while curfew continued to remain in force in Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district for the fifth straight day on Monday following communal tension, officials said.

Strict restrictions under prohibitory orders also continued in several other parts of Doda and nearby Kishtwar district as a precautionary measure but students appearing in board examinations were given free movement on showing valid identity and admit cards, the officials said.

They said the broadband and mobile internet services were restored in Ramban district late Sunday night after remaining suspended since June 9 in the wake of communal tension triggered by the recent remarks of two now-suspended BJP leaders and social media posts by a few right wing activities in their support.

The restoration of internet services in Ramban district succeeded in the withdrawal of prohibitory orders a day earlier, the officials said.

However, they said the services continued to remain suspended in both Doda and Kishtwar districts, as a precautionary measure.

In curfew-bound Bhaderwah town, police vehicles fitted with a public address system made several announcements since early morning informing people to stay indoors.

However, the students, appearing in board examinations, were asked to reach their examination centres on showing valid identity and admit cards to the deployed forces.

"As per the directions of the administration, admit cards were treated as curfew-passes to facilitate free movement of the students appearing for class 10 and class 12 board examinations," an official of the education department, Rana Arif, said.

Arif, nominated as liaison officer to coordinate meetings between different communities and address issues of students, said almost all students and the staff have reached the examination centres well in time.

The officials said restrictions under section 144 CrPC continued in Doda, Gandoh and Thathri towns of Doda district along with Kishtwar town.

"The situation is well under control and there was no untoward incident reported from anywhere," a police official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Curfew Jammu and Kashmir Bhaderwah communal tension
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp