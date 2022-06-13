STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Bulldozers missing': Karti's swipe at BJP over heavy deployment near Congress HQ 

Karti Chidambaram said the bulldozers may have been "requisitioned to demolish the lives and houses" of citizens belonging to the minority faith.

Published: 13th June 2022 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday expressed surprise that the ruling party had "only placed barricades and police" leading to the Congress office ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the ED, while the bulldozers were "missing".

Karti Chidambaram said the bulldozers may have been "requisitioned to demolish the lives and houses" of citizens belonging to the minority faith.

Ahead of the proposed march by the Congress leaders, the Delhi Police on Monday imposed section 144 CrPC in the area around party headquarters at Akbar Road here asking them not to violate the law.

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the ED in a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case. The ED has also summoned Sonia Gandhi in the case on June 23.

"Surprised that the @BJP4India have only placed barricades & police leading to the @INCIndia office, #Bulldozers are missing!" Karti Chidambaram said in a tweet.

"Guess all have been requisitioned to demolish the lives & houses of citizens belonging to the minority faith," the Lok Sabha MP said.

His remarks come a day after the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished the house of the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence in Prayagraj amid heavy police deployment.

The building map of the house of the accused, Javed Ahmad, had not been approved by the PDA, according to an official of the agency.

The development in Prayagraj came a day after illegal properties of two persons accused of rioting were bulldozed in Saharanpur, which witnessed stone pelting on Friday.

Protests against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had spun out of control in Prayagraj and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP congress Rahul Gandhi ED Karti Chidambaram Section 144
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp