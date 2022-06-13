STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Case against ex-SP MLA Rameshwar Yadav for illegal occupation of government land

The arrest had come after an FIR was lodged against Rameshwar Yadav and his brother Jugendra Singh Yadav under the Gangster Act on April 18 for alleged land encroachment.

Published: 13th June 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

former Samajwadi Party MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav. (Photo | Twitter, @Ashokanews1)

former Samajwadi Party MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav. (Photo | Twitter, @Ashokanews1)

By PTI

ETAH: A case was registered on Saturday against ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Rameshwar Yadav, who was arrested two days ago in another case, for alleged illegal occupation of government land, police said.

He was arrested from Agra on Thursday night and sent to judicial custody by a court the next day. The arrest had come after an FIR was lodged against Rameshwar Yadav and his brother Jugendra Singh Yadav under the Gangster Act on April 18 for alleged land encroachment. The duo was absconding following the FIR.

Another FIR has been lodged against the former SP MLA, his absconding brother Jugendra Singh Yadav, who is also the district panchayat chairman, and some others at the Jaithra police station, Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha said.

The SP leaders have been accused of illegally occupying the government's barren land and building a marriage hall and their houses on it, the police officer said.

According to police, over 70 cases are lodged against Rameshwar Singh Yadav at various police stations of the district under serious charges, including an attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Case Illegal Occupation Government Land ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Rameshwar Yadav FIR Arrest Gangster Act
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp