Chhattisgarh CM Baghel, Raman spar as FIR names former babu

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: An FIR against former IAS officer-turned-politician OP Choudhary has led to a strong exchange of words between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his predecessor, Raman Singh.

Choudhary had shared an alleged fake video of ‘coal theft’ from an opencast mine in Korba on Twitter, following which the police registered a case against him. Complainant Madhusudan Yadav had claimed that Choudhary had posted the video to gain popularity.

Choudhary, who is now the BJP state secretary, had also added in his post that hundreds of labourers and vehicles were engaged in theft from the Gevra mine. He said he is ready to face any punishment for raising issues of public interest.

Singh, who is the BJP national vice-president, said, “When OP Choudhary exposed the sloppy administration he was slapped with non-bailable charges. We will not tolerate such dictatorship.” However, Baghel slammed the BJP for “attempting to protect” Choudhary.