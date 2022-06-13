STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress Satyagraha over ED summons to Gandhis a big drama: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra told a media conference here that both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul are on bail in the National Herald case.

Published: 13th June 2022

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, the BJP hit out at the grand old party for making a huge drama out of it.

Launching an attack on the Congress for planning a Satyagraha in New Delhi on June 13, the day fixed by the ED for Rahul to appear, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra told a media conference here that both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul are on bail in the National Herald case.

Patra said the Congress MPs have been asked to be present in Delhi on Monday to take part in the proposed Satyagraha. "What is this Satyagraha for? Mahatma Gandhi would be shamed to see this fake Satyagrah of fake Gandhis to escape the rule of law," he remarked.

Reminding Rahul that the National Herald case is a legal issue and not a political issue, the BJP leader advised the "mother and son duo to present themselves before the Central agency and accept the wrongdoing".

Explaining the background of the case, Patra alleged it is an attempt by Sonia and Rahul to grab assets worth Rs 5,000 crore by Young India which started with a capital of Rs 5 lakh.

The ED on Friday issued fresh summons to Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia to appear before the agency on June 13 and June 23 respectively. On a day’s visit to the State, Patra attended several programmes in Pipili constituency of Puri district before returning to New Delhi. 

"Attended and addressed the 'Vikash Tirth Samabesh' at Berboi of Pipili-Delang constituency, upon completing #8YearsOfGaribKalyan of the Modi government," he tweeted.

